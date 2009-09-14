Hubble Yields New Galactic Images

NASA has released the first set of images taken by a rejuvenated Hubble Space Telescope. In May, the telescope was successfully updated by a space-shuttle-servicing mission (C&EN, May 18, page 32). The released images are from four of Hubble's six operating science instruments. "This marks a new beginning for Hubble," says Ed Weiler, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate. "The telescope was given an extreme makeover and now is significantly more powerful than ever, well-equipped to last into the next decade." The suite of updated and new instruments allows for study of the universe across the light spectrum from ultraviolet to near-infrared. The instruments also provide information about the cosmic-web structure of the universe and map the distribution of elements that are fundamental to life. The release of the images marks the end of a three-month period of focusing, testing, and calibrating the instruments.