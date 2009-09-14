Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Hubble Yields New Galactic Images

by Susan R. Morrissey
September 14, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA/ESA/Hubble SM4 ERO Team
Visible (top) and infrared images taken by Hubble of a huge pillar of star birth in the Carina Nebula.
Credit: NASA/ESA/Hubble SM4 ERO Team
Visible (top) and infrared images taken by Hubble of a huge pillar of star birth in the Carina Nebula.

NASA has released the first set of images taken by a rejuvenated Hubble Space Telescope. In May, the telescope was successfully updated by a space-shuttle-servicing mission (C&EN, May 18, page 32). The released images are from four of Hubble's six operating science instruments. "This marks a new beginning for Hubble," says Ed Weiler, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate. "The telescope was given an extreme makeover and now is significantly more powerful than ever, well-equipped to last into the next decade." The suite of updated and new instruments allows for study of the universe across the light spectrum from ultraviolet to near-infrared. The instruments also provide information about the cosmic-web structure of the universe and map the distribution of elements that are fundamental to life. The release of the images marks the end of a three-month period of focusing, testing, and calibrating the instruments.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE