Huntsman Closes Plant Down Under

Huntsman Corp. plans to close its Australian styrenics facility by early next year. The complex consists of styrene, polystyrene, and expandable-polystyrene plants. Huntsman will eliminate 200 staff positions and more than 125 outside contractors and will incur $25 million in costs, mostly severance packages, related to the closure. The facility, which had losses of about $24 million before taxes in 2008, wasn’t included in the 1998 sale of Huntsman’s styrenics business to Nova Chemicals.
