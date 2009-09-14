IFF Mulls Shutting European Plants

International Flavors & Fragrances says it may close its fragrances compounding facility in Drogheda, Ireland, as well as a portion of its fragrance chemical plant in Haverhill, England. The closures would come as part of the firm’s strategy to focus production on high-margin molecules and away from low-priced commodity chemicals. Restructuring would cost IFF approximately $25 million and result in annual savings of $17 million beginning in 2011.
