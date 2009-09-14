Liquidia Raises Funds For Nanopolymer

Nanotechnology start-up Liquidia Technologies has raised $7 million in a third round of venture capital financing, led by Canaan Partners. Liquidia has developed a polymer technology to create micro- and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company plans to use the funds to advance its first product, a vaccine, into Phase I clinical studies in late 2010. It will also invest in manufacturing clinical supplies of the drug.
