Madeleine Joullié Wins Leete Award

Madeleine M. Joullié, Class of 1970 Chair of Chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania, has won the 2009 Edward Leete Award from the ACS Organic Chemistry Division. She was honored for her outstanding contributions to teaching and research in organic chemistry.
Joullié’s research focuses on the synthesis of five-membered heterocycles and natural products containing such units, fungal metabolites, cyclopeptide alkaloids, biologically important depsipeptides, novel ninhydrins, and antiangiogenic agents.
Joullié has also been a longtime role model for women. She was the first female faculty member in the chemistry department at UPenn and one of the first female organic chemists appointed to a tenure-track position at any major university in the U.S. In addition, she helped implement affirmative-action guidelines that led to the hiring of more women and minorities in tenure-track positions at UPenn.
