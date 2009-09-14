Nominations Sought For Young Innovator Award

Analytical Chemistry is seeking nominations for the 2009 Young Innovator Award. The award honors the contributions of an individual who has demonstrated exceptional technical advancement and innovation in the field of micro- or nanofluidics in his or her early career. Nominees must have received their doctorate within the past 15 years.
The award will be presented at the μTAS 2009 Conference, in Jeju, South Korea. The award consists of $2,500, a plaque, and up to $1,500 in travel expenses to the conference.
Nominations should include a nomination letter that identifies the nominee’s innovations and any relevant papers, a curriculum vitae, and up to two seconding letters. Self-nominations are allowed. E-mail nominations to managing editor Jennifer Griffiths at j_griffiths@acs.org.
The deadline for receipt of nominations is Oct. 2.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
