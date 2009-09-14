Omar Yaghi Is Izatt-Christensen Awardee

Omar M. Yaghi, Jean Stone Professor of Chemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles, is the winner of the 2009 Izatt-Christensen Award, sponsored by IBC Advanced Technologies. He received a $2,000 honorarium and a plaque.
Yaghi is widely known for inventing several extensive classes of new materials such as metal-organic frameworks, zeolitic imidazolate frameworks, and covalent organic frameworks. These materials, with their high surface areas and low densities, are useful in clean-energy technologies such as hydrogen storage, methane storage, and carbon dioxide capture.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
