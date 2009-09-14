Advertisement

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

People

Peter Stang Receives Basolo Medal

by Linda Wang
September 14, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 37
Peter J. Stang, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, was awarded the 2009 Fred Basolo Medal for his work in inorganic chemistry.

The award, given by Northwestern University and cosponsored by the ACS Chicago Section, is named for the late Fred Basolo, who was Charles E. & Emma H. Morrison Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern and ACS president in 1983.

Stang’s research is on supramolecular chemistry and self-assembly, with an emphasis on using the coordination-based directional-bonding paradigm to self-assemble and study predesigned metallacycles and metallacages.

Stang is also a senior fellow at the Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute at the University of Southern California and an honorary professor of chemistry at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Institute of Chemistry, in Beijing, as well as honorary professor at Zhejiang University, in Hangzhou. In addition to his academic positions, Stang is editor of the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

He will deliver his award lecture at Northwestern’s Technological Institute on Oct. 16.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

