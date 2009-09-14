Plextronics, Novaled Collaborate On OLEDs

Plextronics and Novaled, two developers of organic light-emitting-diode technology, have agreed to collaborate on inexpensive solution-processed OLED materials—specifically solution-processible hole-injection layer materials. They plan to combine Plextronics’ expertise in conductive inks with Novaled’s dopant technology. The goal is to match the performance already achieved—namely long lifetime and high power efficiency—with Novaled’s vacuum-deposited materials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter