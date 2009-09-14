Raymond Parker, 94, a chemical engineer, died on July 16 in Daytona Beach, Fla., from respiratory complications.
Raised in Racine, Wis., Parker earned a master's degree in chemical engineering in 1939 at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
He then joined BF Goodrich, in Akron, Ohio. Progressing through department and corporate assignments, he focused on tire and high-pressure hose engineering. In 1958, Parker joined Goodall Rubber, in Trenton, N.J., where he worked as vice president and director of R&D until he retired.
Throughout his career, Parker concentrated on rubber and polymer applications in transportation, sports, and armed defense. Through his work, he developed materials for rubber-acoustical sound deadening for submarine military operations and for improving the design and manufacture of tennis and golf equipment. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1942.
Parker participated in collegiate crew rowing and was active in the Boy Scouts, community, and education leadership.
He is survived by a son, Raymond.
