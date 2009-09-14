Roche Names New Pharma Executives

Pascal Soriot, 50, will take over in 2010 as chief operating officer of Roche’s pharma division, which has been led by CEO William M. Burns. Soriot has served as CEO of Genentech since Roche’s March acquisition of the biotech firm. He will be succeeded in that role by Ian Clark, 49, currently head of global product strategy for Roche’s pharmaceutical business. In other management changes, Daniel O’Day, 45, has been appointed COO of Roche’s diagnostics division, succeeding diagnostics CEO Jürgen Schwiezer, who is retiring. On the R&D side, Jean-Jacques Garaud, 54, will assume responsibility for Roche Pharma Research & Early Development.
