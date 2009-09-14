Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Senate Bill Guards Against Bioattack

by Glenn Hess
September 14, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Lawmakers are proposing new safeguards to thwart attacks by terrorists seeking to use deadly biological pathogens and other weapons of mass destruction. "We dare not bury our heads in the sand and ignore the very real risks we face from a terrorist WMD attack," said Sen. Joseph Lieberman (I-Conn.), chairman of the Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee, at a Capitol Hill news conference last week. The proposed Weapons of Mass Destruction Prevention & Preparedness Act of 2009 (S. 1649) would require the Department of Homeland Security to identify the most dangerous biological agents and to develop security standards for laboratories that handle these pathogens. The bill would authorize annual grants of $50 million over each of the next four years to pay for personnel background checks, staff training, and other security precautions. It would also establish a national strategy for dispensing antibiotics and other medicines to the public if an attack occurs. The legislation was crafted after a congressionally mandated commission concluded in December 2008 that a WMD terrorist attack is likely to occur "somewhere in the world" by the end of 2013 (C&EN, Dec. 8, 2008, page 6). The panel said a biological attack is more likely than a nuclear strike.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical industry associations urge federal antiterrorism support
Bill Promotes Security Through Data Sharing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Preventing Bioterrorism

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE