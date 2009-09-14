Shankland Is New Honeywell CTO

Ian Shankland has been named vice president and chief technology officer for Honeywell Specialty Materials. Formerly director of technology for Honeywell’s fluorine products business, he replaces Ray Stark, who has retired. Shankland won the Society of Chemical Industry’s 2008 Perkin Medal for his leadership in developing low-ozone-depleting and low-global-warming-potential refrigerants (C&EN, Sept. 15, 2008, page 27).
