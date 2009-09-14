Special Recognition

Jessica Alexander, an undergraduate at Rochester Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the Priscilla Carney Jones Scholarship, which supports an undergraduate woman entering her junior or senior year in the study of chemistry or a chemically related area. The $2,500 scholarship is awarded on the basis of both need and academic achievement.
Amy Kallmerten, a graduate student at Northeastern University, is the winner of the 2008 M. J. Collins Award, sponsored by CEM Corp. The award recognizes outstanding research by a student in the field of microwave chemistry. Kallmerten received a cash prize of $5,000, with matching funds presented to her academic sponsor.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
