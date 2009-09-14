Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Stanley C. Bell

by Susan J. Ainsworth
September 14, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Stanley C. Bell, 78, a senior R&D pharmaceutical executive, died on June 27.

Born in Philadelphia, Bell received a B.A. in chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania in 1952 and an M.A. in organic chemistry in 1954 from Temple University. He earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry at Temple in 1959 while working for Merck, Sharp & Dohme, in West Point, Pa.

He then joined Wyeth Laboratories, where he developed 3-hydroxybenzodiazepine drugs to treat anxiety disorders and reduce seizures. He eventually became manager of Wyeth's medicinal chemistry department before moving to Ortho Pharmaceuticals in 1982 to become its director of medicinal chemistry. In 1990, he became senior director of medicinal chemistry at R. W. Johnson Pharmaceutical Research Institute, in Raritan, N.J. He retired in 1995 as senior director of drug discovery.

Bell then served as director of discovery chemistry at Allelix Neuroscience from 1996 until 2000. He and his wife, Janice, formed a consulting company before Bell joined Onconova Therapeutics. At the time of his death, Bell was senior vice president of R&D and adjunct professor at Fels Institute for Cancer Research & Molecular Biology at Temple.

He is credited with more than 50 publications and held 170 patents. He was chairman of the Chemical Consultants Network and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1954. He served in leadership roles in the ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry from 1982 to 1997 and served as a councilor from 1991 to 1997. He was also active in IUPAC and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Bell is survived by his wife, whom he married in 1967; two daughters; and a grandson.

Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
M. Ross Johnson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William A. Remers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard S. P. Hsi

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE