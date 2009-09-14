Susan Lindquist Is Oesper Awardee

Susan L. Lindquist, professor of biology at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the winner of the 2009 Ralph & Helen Oesper Award, cosponsored by the ACS Cincinnati Section and the University of Cincinnati’s department of chemistry. Lindquist, who is also a member of the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, is being recognized for her pioneering work on protein folding.
The Oesper Award is given annually to a senior, well-established chemist or biochemist with a long record of outstanding scientific achievement. Lindquist will receive the award during a symposium at the University of Cincinnati on Oct. 30.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
