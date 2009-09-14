Targeted Genetics Has Deal With Genzyme

Targeted Genetics has sold manufacturing and other technology related to adeno-associated viral vectors to Genzyme for up to $7 million. Genzyme licensed the technology back to the Seattle-based firm for use in specified drug discovery programs. Since November 2008, Targeted Genetics has reduced its workforce by 80% to 15 employees. CEO B. G. Susan Robinson says the company now has enough cash to continue operating through 2010.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter