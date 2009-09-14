Thoughts About Energy

Here's another reason not to burn coal, oil, or natural gas. They represent a vast storehouse of usable chemicals. It's a shame to just burn them.
I vote for nuclear fission as a good shovel-ready power source for now and the next 25 to 50 years. Then we should be ready for fusion energy. One thought about hydrogen as an automotive fuel: It seems like a nice, friendly water-vapor exhaust. What about on a packed freeway on a high-relative-humidity, cold, and cloudy day? Would a tremendous fog hazard result?
E. Ellsworth Hackman III
Hockessin, Del.
