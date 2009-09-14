Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Tunneling From A Deeper Source

Quantum Effects: Electrons penetrate energy barriers from lower orbitals than realized

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
September 14, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
An electron tunneling out of HCl (H shown in gray, Cl in green) can come from either the HOMO (top orbital) or the HOMO–1 (bottom orbital).
Credit: Science
An electron tunneling out of HCl (H shown in gray, Cl in green) can come from either the HOMO (top orbital) or the HOMO–1 (bottom orbital).

Electrons can tunnel out of orbitals at a lower energy level than previously realized, reports an international group of researchers led by Paul B. Corkum of the University of Ottawa and Canada’s National Research Council (Science 2009, 325, 1364).

Quantum mechanical tunneling occurs when an atomic particle with insufficient energy to go over an energy barrier penetrates it nevertheless.

In the case of an electron tunneling out of a molecule, scientists have traditionally believed that the electron emerges only from the highest occupied molecular orbital (HOMO). Corkum’s group now finds that’s not necessarily so.

Previous studies have suggested that tunneling can have contributions from orbitals at lower energy than the HOMO, notes Robert R. Lucchese of Texas A&M University. The new work gives direct experimental evidence that lower-energy orbitals may participate significantly.

Corkum and colleagues used HCl for their experiments because of key differences between the molecule’s HOMO and the orbital one rung below, HOMO–1. The HOMO of HCl is a lone-pair 3p orbital of the Cl atom and isn’t involved in bonding. In contrast, HCl’s HOMO–1 forms from the overlap of the H 1s and Cl 3p orbitals and accounts for the molecular bond.

Consequently, when an electron tunnels out of HOMO–1, the bond weakens and the molecule fragments. The researchers used intense laser pulses to induce tunneling and then watched for HCl to break apart.

They found that the overall probability for an electron to come from HOMO–1 is a mere 0.2%, but if an electron is removed specifically along the molecular axis, away from the H atom, the probability is at least 10%.

The researchers expect that tunneling from lower-energy orbitals should be more prevalent in molecules larger than HCl. In such molecules, the energy difference between the HOMO and lower-lying orbitals is generally smaller than that for HCl and would favor lower-energy tunneling. Directional effects would depend on the exact orbitals and their ionization potentials, Corkum says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
H2S dimer forms hydrogen bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Weighing the proton
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How X-ray Photons Could Damage Metalloproteins

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE