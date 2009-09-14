Unilever Award Invites Nominations

The ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry is accepting nominations for the 2010 Unilever Award for Outstanding Young Investigator in Colloid & Surfactant Science.
The award recognizes and encourages fundamental work in colloid or surfactant science carried out in North America by researchers in the early stages of their careers. The award consists of $3,000, a plaque, and up to $1,000 toward travel expenses to the meeting at which the award will be presented.
Nominees should be within seven years of having received a Ph.D.; the cutoff date is July 1, 2003. Special consideration is given to the originality and creativity of the work and to its potential impact.
Nomination packets should include a nomination letter, three supporting letters, the nominee’s curriculum vitae with a complete list of publications, and reprints of up to five papers that demonstrate the nominee’s excellence in publication of his or her research work. The nomination letter should contain a 25-word citation describing the nominee’s specific achievements.
Packets should be sent electronically, preferably as a single PDF file, to Darsh T. Wasan at wasan@iit.edu. The deadline for receipt of nominations is Jan. 22, 2010.
The award will be presented at the 84th Colloid & Surface Science Symposium on June 20–23, 2010, at the University of Akron.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
