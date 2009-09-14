Whalen Award To Thomas Connelly Jr.

Thomas M. Connelly Jr., chief innovation officer at DuPont, is the winner of the Henry F. Whalen Jr. Award for Excellence in Development & Management within the Chemical Enterprise, sponsored by the ACS Division of Business Development & Management and the ACS Division of Professional Relations.
Connelly was recognized for his technical leadership, commitment to innovation, and ability to inspire creativity at all levels of the organization. He began his career with DuPont in 1977 as a research engineer. He subsequently served in leadership roles around the world, including heading the R&D operations in the U.K. and Switzerland. He has also led a number of major DuPont businesses, including a number of branded engineering resins and fluoroproducts.
