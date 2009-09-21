Air Products Wins Solar Contracts

Industrial gas supplier Air Products & Chemicals says its Indian joint venture with a local partner, INOX Air Products (INOXAP), will supply two Indian photovoltaics manufacturers with gases and materials. INOXAP has signed a long-term contract to supply hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, argon, silane, methane, and dopant mixtures to a thin-film fabrication plant owned by HHV Solar Technologies in Bangalore. It will also supply nitrogen, oxygen, silane, and ammonia to a new Jupiter Solar Power facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Air Products says India is a natural market for photovoltaic cells because of its sunny weather and potential demand from remote areas that are not connected to the power grid.
