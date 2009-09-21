Advertisement

September 21, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 38

Mass spectrometry uncovers chemical details of petroleum’s most recalcitrant fraction

Volume 87 | Issue 38
Analytical Chemistry

Digging Into Asphaltenes

Mass spectrometry uncovers chemical details of petroleum’s most recalcitrant fraction

Top Raman

ACS Meeting News: Surface-enhanced spectroscopic tool could yield health care, global security applications

Vanishing Plants

Latest closures are ending chemical production at the only U.S. facilities of their kind

  • Synthesis

    Halogen Bonding Begins To Fly

    ACS Meeting News: Noncovalent interaction akin to hydrogen bonding is becoming an important tool for chemists

  • Business

    Stepping On The Gas

    North american petrochemical makers are benefiting from domestic natural gas development

  • Policy

    Lead Testing Clarified

    Plastics and metals in toys will need testing, but new rule exempts many natural materials

Science Concentrates

Materials

Catch-And-Release Method For Microbots

Scientists devise a pH-controlled system for reversing electrostatic forces between two surfaces, allowing microscale objects to be moved around

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Science Is Child's Play

 

