Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Changing Of The Guards

New CEOs: Moves at the top are afoot for Bayer, Nova, and IFF

by Alexander H. Tullo
September 21, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Wenning
[+]Enlarge

Chief executive officers at three chemical companies—Bayer, Nova Chemicals, and International Flavors & Fragrances—are stepping down.

Bayer CEO Werner Wenning, 62, will be replaced by a Bayer outsider: Marijn E. Dekkers, 51, CEO of laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific. Wenning will serve until September 2010, which is eight months beyond his contract.

Dekkers will take over at Bayer on Oct. 1, 2010. In the meantime, he will head Bayer Healthcare. The current Bayer Healthcare CEO, 52-year-old Arthur J. Higgins, will leave Bayer early next year “for personal reasons,” according to the firm.

A Dutch-born, U.S.-naturalized Ph.D. chemical engineer, Dekkers started his career in 1985 at General Electric’s research center in Niskayuna, N.Y. He left GE in 1995 for AlliedSignal (now Honeywell International), where he had stints running businesses in specialty films, fluorine chemicals, and electronic materials.

Dekkers joined instrument maker Thermo Electron in 2000 as chief operating offer and became CEO in 2002. He presided over a corporate restructuring that was punctuated by Thermo’s 2006 merger with Fisher Scientific. Dekker’s tenure at Thermo Fisher saw a nearly fivefold expansion of revenues. He will be replaced by Marc N. Casper, 40, now the firm’s COO.

Andrew Benson, a stock analyst with Citigroup, praises Wenning’s major moves at Bayer, including the acquisitions of Aventis CropScience, Roche’s over-the-counter drug business, and Schering. But Bayer is among the last of the European drug-chemical hybrid firms, along with Merck KGaA and Solvay. “He remained wedded to its conglomerate structure,” Benson told clients, a stance that has undermined the “creation of value” for Bayer shareholders. “Dr. Dekkers should bring new thinking and has a strong track record,” Benson said. He speculates that Higgins is leaving Bayer because he was passed over for the CEO job.

Cornelia Thomas, associate director of life sciences equity research at WestLB, is of two minds on whether Dekkers’ appointment signals a split of drugs and chemicals at Bayer. Dekkers “is a corporate makeover guy,” she says. “But he has been working for chemical companies for more time than he was at Thermo Fisher” and might not favor a breakup.

Thomas notes, however, that midsized pharmaceutical companies like Bayer need to consolidate and that Bayer “can’t get a big fish with its current balance sheet.”

In another surprise move, Christopher D. Pappas, 53, is retiring as CEO of Nova at the end of this year. He assumed the role only four months ago, when he replaced longtime CEO Jeffrey M. Lipton. Pappas had previously been Nova’s COO.

International Petroleum Investment Co., based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, bought Nova in July. Now, IPIC praises Pappas for his “enormous support” of the acquisition. IPIC hasn’t named a successor for Pappas.

In addition, IFF’s CEO since 2006, Robert M. Amen, 59, has resigned, effective at the end of this month. Douglas D. Tough, 59, an IFF director and CEO of Australian glove and condom maker Ansell, will fill Amen’s shoes.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Doyle is out, Breen is in at DuPont
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Breen Becomes DuPont’s New CEO
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oschmann To Succeed Kley At Merck KGaA

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE