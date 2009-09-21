Clariant Building Chinese Ethoxylates

Clariant is building a 50,000-metric-ton-per-year ethoxylation plant in Dayabay, China, that will open by early 2011. The plant will make surfactants used in crop protection, construction, metalworking, textiles, and paper. The project is part of a $100 million investment program in China that Clariant launched about 18 months ago. As part of this program, the company has invested in a quinacridone pigment plant and a phosphorus pentoxide unit. It also recently started up a surfactants plant in Zhenjiang, China.
