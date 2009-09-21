Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Elan Alters J&J Pact

Pharmaceuticals: New deal maintains partnership with Biogen Idec, cuts what Johnson & Johnson will pay

by Lisa M. Jarvis
September 21, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Elan has caved to pressure from Biogen Idec, as well as a federal court, to amend its proposed collaboration with Johnson & Johnson. Elan has withdrawn the “Tysabri option” that angered Biogen; as a result, J&J will pay $885 million, a discount from $1 billion, for an 18.4% stake in Elan.

Biogen was rankled by a clause in the Elan-J&J deal regarding the multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Tysabri, which Biogen and Elan comarket. The clause gave J&J the option to buy Biogen’s rights to Tysabri should Biogen ever be acquired.

Tysabri had sales of $813 million last year and is a key product for both partners. Biogen has few other growth engines in its portfolio and is heavily invested in being a leader in the MS market. Elan, meanwhile, has struggled to come up with the cash to progress its pipeline and even considered selling itself earlier this year.

Biogen said the J&J option breached the Tysabri agreement and claimed it would assume full rights to the drug if the situation was not fixed within 60 days. Elan sued to maintain its rights to Tysabri, but a Manhattan federal court judge ruled that it was in the wrong.

The other terms of the Elan-J&J drug pact have not changed. J&J will acquire Elan’s interest in an Alzheimer’s immunotherapy collaboration with Wyeth. Elan will still get $500 million toward the development of bapineuzumab, a monoclonal antibody in Phase III trials.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Perrigo sells its Tysabri royalties
Elan Is For Sale As Deals Collapse
Elan Takes Stake In Theravance Programs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE