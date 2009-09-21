Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Lax Oversight Of Hazmat Shipments

by Glenn Hess
September 21, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The federal agency responsible for regulating the transport of toxic chemicals and other hazardous materials has for years waived safety regulations because of what appears to be an "inappropriately cozy" relationship with industry, congressional investigators say. The Pipeline & Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), which is part of the Department of Transportation, also routinely failed to determine whether shippers had been involved in accidents or cited for violating regulations before granting or renewing the waivers, according to a report by staff of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee. Investigators found that PHMSA treats the companies it regulates like customers and is focused on keeping industry executives happy, rather than keeping the public safe. "PHMSA's culture appears plagued by a belief that it should make things as easy as possible for the industry it is regulating," said Rep. James L. Oberstar (D-Minn.), the committee's chairman, at a Sept. 10 hearing. Deputy Transportation Secretary John D. Porcari told lawmakers the department has taken steps to correct the problems.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

More Trouble For Ex-Safety Board Chair
Troubled Safety Board Has Difficulties Anew
Former Safety Board Leader Faces Probe

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE