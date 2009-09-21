Merck And Wellcome Launch Vaccine Venture

Merck & Co. and the Wellcome Trust have created a research and development joint venture focused on affordable vaccines for poor countries. The partners will invest about $130 million over the next seven years to support a staff of 60 researchers. They say the venture marks the first time a drug company and a research charity have formed such an equally funded and separate entity. It will be based in India and called MSD Wellcome Trust Hilleman Laboratories, after pioneering vaccine scientist Maurice R. Hilleman.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter