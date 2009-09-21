Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Paul R. Jones

by Susan J. Ainsworth
September 21, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Paul R. Jones, 68, a professor of chemistry at the University of North Texas (UNT) and a former member of the ACS Board of Directors, died on Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer in Denton, Texas.

Born in York, Pa., Jones earned a B.S. degree in chemistry from Pennsylvania State University in 1962 and a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1966 from Purdue University, where he was mentored by Robert A. Benkeser. He then conducted postdoctoral studies at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, under Robert C. West.

Jones joined the UNT faculty in 1968 and rose to the position of full professor in 1979. His research focused on organo­metallic chemistry. In his early work, Jones dealt with experimental and theoretical investigations of Group IV substituted anilines. Other studies involved compounds containing silicon-carbon double bonds and reactions to functionalize the silicon atoms in silylacetylene. He retired in 2006.

He received the Doherty Award from the ACS Dallas-Forth Worth Section in 1985. He was also honored with the John R. Kuebler Award from Alpha Chi Sigma in 2006.

Jones joined ACS in 1963 and was active in governance at both the local and national level. He served on the ACS Board of Directors from 2002 to 2004.

A devout Catholic, Jones served in the music ministry of his church.

His wife of nearly 40 years, Priscilla, died two years ago. Survivors include his daughter, Anne Carmel Martinez; his son, Kevin; and his two grandchildren.

Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

James E. Douglass
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
John D. Corbett
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Donald J. Bettinger

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE