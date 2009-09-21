Paul R. Jones, 68, a professor of chemistry at the University of North Texas (UNT) and a former member of the ACS Board of Directors, died on Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer in Denton, Texas.
Born in York, Pa., Jones earned a B.S. degree in chemistry from Pennsylvania State University in 1962 and a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1966 from Purdue University, where he was mentored by Robert A. Benkeser. He then conducted postdoctoral studies at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, under Robert C. West.
Jones joined the UNT faculty in 1968 and rose to the position of full professor in 1979. His research focused on organometallic chemistry. In his early work, Jones dealt with experimental and theoretical investigations of Group IV substituted anilines. Other studies involved compounds containing silicon-carbon double bonds and reactions to functionalize the silicon atoms in silylacetylene. He retired in 2006.
He received the Doherty Award from the ACS Dallas-Forth Worth Section in 1985. He was also honored with the John R. Kuebler Award from Alpha Chi Sigma in 2006.
Jones joined ACS in 1963 and was active in governance at both the local and national level. He served on the ACS Board of Directors from 2002 to 2004.
A devout Catholic, Jones served in the music ministry of his church.
His wife of nearly 40 years, Priscilla, died two years ago. Survivors include his daughter, Anne Carmel Martinez; his son, Kevin; and his two grandchildren.
Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries.
