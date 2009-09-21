Süd-Chemie, Evonik To Develop Cathode

Süd-Chemie will supply Evonik Industries with a new lithium-ion battery cathode material for use in hybrid and electric vehicles and stationary storage. The companies claim that the cathodes, made from lithium iron phosphate, will improve battery safety, energy density, cycle stability, and life span. Evonik produces large-scale lithium-ion battery cells in Kamenz, Germany, through its Li-Tec joint venture with automaker Daimler.
