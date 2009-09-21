Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Smokin' 'Mad Science'

September 21, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

As I read Robert Bruce Thompson's review of Theo Gray's "Mad Science," I couldn't help but think of the ACME Co. (made so famous by the Wile E. Coyote/Road Runner cartoon rivalry) and the outlandish products they created that always failed catastrophically and explosively at the last minute (C&EN, July 13, page 32).

Explosive chemistry certainly grabs attention—all one has to do is look into the sky on the Fourth of July to realize the show-stopping effects that chemistry can have. However, the real science of chemistry takes place under far different circumstances and leads to benefits that can be described as equally astonishing and attention-grabbing in their own right.

Organizations such as the Chemical Educational Foundation (CEF) are working to create a foundation of understanding that helps students focus on the importance of chemistry and how it shapes their world on a daily basis. Helping students draw connections to chemistry through applications they see and use every day—the fibers in their clothing, the makeup of their electronic video games, the process of water treatment, and even the chemistry of the human body—demonstrates that chemistry is all around them and that it impacts not only their world but the world at large. This is exciting in itself.

Although "Mad Science" and the experiments Thompson discusses in his review certainly have a place in the history of chemistry and demonstrating what chemicals can do, there are programs out there that are grabbing students' attention while also educating them on the benefits of chemistry and showing them how chemistry and chemicals will continue to affect their everyday lives. CEF's You Be the Chemist programs (which are funded by chemical companies that participate in industry responsible management practices such as the Responsible Distribution Process, Responsible Care, and ChemStewards), Science Olympiad programs, and the American Chemical Society's National Chemistry Week are just some of the ways in which various organizations are working to build that foundation of knowledge, ultimately encouraging the next generation of scientists, chemists, doctors, and engineers—no explosions necessary.

John Rice
Arlington, Va.

I think Thompson hit it on the head in his book review. Fun experiments that are safe will interest kids for a fleeting moment. Do something that goes bang or makes a lot of smoke, however, and now you've hooked them into trying to find out why the action took place. This takes me back to smoking up my parents' basement with sugar/KNO3 rocket-fuel experiments.

One thing that wasn't mentioned was Gray's pages in Popular Science. Some pretty wild stuff was in there, too, such as a 5,000 °F bacon torch or the vegetarian version using a cucumber! Now, that's mad science!

Mark W. Maxwell
Egg Harbor City, N.J.

I was excited to see that Gray has put out a book on mad home science. Lacking from the review, however, was mention of www.theodoregray.com, Gray's website, which many readers of C&EN will find interesting. There are all kinds of treats hidden on the site, but its central feature is his magnificently designed periodic table table.

Charlie Sharpless
Fredericksburg, Va.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of candy corn
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN talks with Deborah Blum, journalist and author
Elements on my mind

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE