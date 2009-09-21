Teijin Sets Sight On Bioplastic

Japan’s Teijin has unveiled eyeglass frames made from the plant-based plastic Biofront. A heat-resistant polylactide, Biofront is the world’s first bioplastic to be used in all the plastic parts of eyeglass frames, Teijin says. The frames were developed in collaboration with Tanaka Foresight, which manufactures 60% of all plastic eyeglass parts in Japan. Teijin plans to produce 5,000 tons of Biofront in its 2010 fiscal year.
