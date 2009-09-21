Vogue Pocket Protectors

I had the habit of wearing pocket protectors during my career as a manager at the Transelco Division of Ferro Corp. in Dresden, N.Y. When I retired in June 1998, the committee organizing my retirement party bought pocket protectors for all 100 guests. Each contained a label: "Be there and be square." When they were ordered through the local stationery store, the manager said, "Golly, are these things coming back into vogue again?"
Robert B. Heggie
Penn Yan, N.Y.
