Borealis Donates Polyethylene

Borealis is donating polyethylene, and pipe producer System Group-Centraltubi is donating its services, to make water pipe to supply temporary housing for 1,200 people in the earthquake-ravaged town of L’Aquila, Italy. Polyethylene pipe is resistant to earth movements and so is ideal, Borealis says, for new housing in the town where 28,000 people were made homeless after an earthquake struck in April.
