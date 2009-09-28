Advertisement

September 28, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 39

Drug firms help battle the novel H1N1 virus in response to calls from health agencies and governments

Credit:

Pharmaceuticals

Flu Fighters

Drug firms help battle the novel H1N1 virus in response to calls from health agencies and governments

Stateside Surge In Pharma Chemicals

Investment flows into the U.S. as drugmakers reassess their supply chains

Getting By On Little Water

Advances in breeding and basic science confer drought tolerance to crops

  • Biological Chemistry

    Targeting RNA

    Unique challenges face developers of drugs that hit disease-related RNAs rather than disease-related proteins

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Gaining Focus

    Small-molecule drugs to treat dry age-related macular degeneration are heading to the clinic

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Innovators Score

    Makers of brand-name biologics get closer to winning 12 years of exclusivity before generic versions can come to market

Science Concentrates

Environment

Inside Instrumentation

Technology and Business news for the laboratory world

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Bionic Eyesight, Cell-phone Microscopes

 

