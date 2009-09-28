Flu Fighters
Drug firms help battle the novel H1N1 virus in response to calls from health agencies and governments
September 28, 2009 Cover
Volume 87, Issue 39
Drug firms help battle the novel H1N1 virus in response to calls from health agencies and governments
Credit:
Drug firms help battle the novel H1N1 virus in response to calls from health agencies and governments
Investment flows into the U.S. as drugmakers reassess their supply chains
Unique challenges face developers of drugs that hit disease-related RNAs rather than disease-related proteins
Small-molecule drugs to treat dry age-related macular degeneration are heading to the clinic
Makers of brand-name biologics get closer to winning 12 years of exclusivity before generic versions can come to market