Boys And Science Education

September 28, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 39
I 'm afraid that David Hanson missed the mark in his Government & Policy Insights (C&EN, Aug. 24, page 31). People needn't ask, "What is going on in the U.S. educational system that is turning boys and young men away from science?" The answer is "It's the jobs, stupid!"

Science jobs are going overseas faster than new ones are being created in the U.S. Without the current academic support network given young women, the young men are probably looking elsewhere for information and learning that science jobs (particularly in chemistry) are being outsourced at an astonishing rate. This information understandably leaves students with little incentive to pursue science as a career. I expect the next round of statistics gathered to show an even sharper decrease in the numbers of both U.S. men and women choosing science as a career.

M. Matelich
San Diego

