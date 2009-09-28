Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Chirality's Atmospheric Role

Oxidation reactions of chiral organic molecules with ozone on aerosol particles in the atmosphere depend on the molecules’ stereochemistry

by Mitch Jacoby
September 28, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Accessibility of the olefin group in the (S) diastereomer (right) leads to double the rate of surface ozonolysis over the (R) compound.
Accessibility of the olefin group in the (S) diastereomer (right) leads to double the rate of surface ozonolysis over the (R) compound.

The probability that chiral organic molecules coating aerosol particles will undergo atmospheric reactions with ozone depends on the molecules' stereochemistry, according to a study in the Journal of the American Chemical Society (DOI: 10.1021/ja904206t). Some man-made and natural components of the atmosphere are surface-active and chiral. Yet until now the role of enantioselectivity in atmospheric heterogeneous oxidation and its effect on the composition of the atmosphere have not been studied. Northwestern University's Grace Y. Stokes, Franz M. Geiger, and coworkers modeled those processes, which are thought to be related to cloud formation, by preparing surface-bound chiral olefins and treating them with ozone in a concentration range selected to model the troposphere. Specifically, the researchers adsorbed quinuclidine diastereomers onto silica surfaces and probed these model compounds' rates of ozonolysis with a surface-sensitive spectroscopy method. The group found that diastereomers that orient their reactive C=C bonds away from the surface undergo surface ozonolysis twice as fast as molecules with olefin groups oriented toward the surface. Therefore, chiral organic molecules could serve to distinguish between anthropogenic and biogenic sources of certain organic carbon emissions, the team proposes.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE