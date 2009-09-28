Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Direct RNA Sequencing

Helicos BioSciences reports a method for direct RNA sequencing that avoids first converting RNA to complementary DNA

by Celia Henry Arnaud
September 28, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

RNA sequencing usually requires an indirect approach of converting the RNA to complementary DNA and then sequencing that DNA. This cDNA approach doesn't work well for RNA samples that are short, degraded, or available in limited quantities. Now, scientists at Helicos BioSciences, in Cambridge, Mass., report a method for direct RNA sequencing (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature08390). Patrice M. Milos and coworkers extend the company's single-molecule DNA-sequencing methods by incorporating a polymerase that can use RNA as its template. The target RNA molecules are arrayed on a planar surface, and their sequences are determined by synthesizing the complementary strand through repeated additions of nucleotides with fluorescent labels and cleavable inhibitors that block the addition of other nucleotides. The researchers take a picture of the array after each addition to find out where that particular nucleotide was incorporated. They subsequently remove the inhibitors and add the next nucleotide, repeating the cycle as many times as desired until the entire sample has been sequenced. Compared with hybridization-based sequencing methods, the new approach is less prone to biases and sequencing errors, the researchers note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Technique eases analysis of damaged RNA
RNA-based enzyme synthesizes various RNA structures
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DNA Enzymes Snip Amide Bonds

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE