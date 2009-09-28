Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Green Lists Proliferate

by Marc S. Reisch
September 28, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

In advance of the United Nations-sponsored climate conference in Copenhagen in December, the magazine Newsweek and the Carbon Disclosure Project investors group separately issued rankings of companies based on their environmental profiles. A number of chemical firms seized on those rankings as evidence of their good behavior. Bayer, for instance, ranked number one of 409 global firms overall in the CDP list according to their greenhouse gas emissions and climate-change strategies. Bayer board member Wolfgang Plischke says the firm’s ranking lets those going to the Copenhagen conference know that Bayer is contributing to solving the problem of global climate change. BASF ranked first among firms in the materials sector. Newsweek’s “green companies” ranking, which looks only at 500 large U.S. companies according to their environmental performance, policies, and reputation, placed pharmaceutical companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer ahead of chemical and related companies such as Praxair, Nalco, and Eastman Chemical. The two rankings’ results were not always consistent. DuPont, which placed among the top six firms in the materials sector on the CDP list, was ranked 193, below Eastman, Celanese, and Dow Chemical on Newsweek’s honor roll.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical industry eyes scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions
Global Corporations Put A Price On Carbon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE