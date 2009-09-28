Ineos Nova Shuts Plant

Ineos Nova, the styrenics joint venture between Ineos and Nova Chemicals, is closing a 90,000-metric-ton-per-year polystyrene plant in Breda, the Netherlands, by the end of this year. The plant employed about 50 workers. Expandable polystyrene and high-performance polystyrene units at the site will remain open. The styrenics industry has been battered by overcapacity and weak profits for years, particularly in Europe and the U.S., leading producers to consolidate their businesses and close plants.
