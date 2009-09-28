Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Lattice Mismatches Limit Zeolites

Chemists apply microscopy and spectroscopy methods to probe crystal defects that obstruct the diffusion of molecules through catalyst pores

by Mitch Jacoby
September 28, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Utrecht U
Molecules diffusing though neighboring regions of a zeolite lattice (pink single arrows) can be hampered by dead ends that arise from complete misalignments (green arrows) and minor mismatches (pink double arrows).
Credit: Utrecht U
Molecules diffusing though neighboring regions of a zeolite lattice (pink single arrows) can be hampered by dead ends that arise from complete misalignments (green arrows) and minor mismatches (pink double arrows).

Imagine running deep into a maze through twisting, turning passages and slamming into a dead end—and then having to back up to get out. That's what happens much of the time to molecules as they diffuse through the pores and channels of zeolite crystals, according to Lukasz Karwacki, Marianne H. F. Kox, and Bert M. Weckhuysen of Utrecht University, in the Netherlands, and coworkers (Nat. Mater., DOI: 10.1038/nmat2530). Zeolites are microporous crystalline aluminosilicates that are widely used as catalysts in petroleum refining. Diffusion barriers that obstruct the flow of reactant and product molecules through the crystals' internal passageways limit the throughput and overall usefulness of zeolites. Yet until now the nature of those barriers had not been studied in detail. By applying a battery of microscopy and spectroscopy methods to probe the internal architectures of several ZSM-5 zeolite crystals, the researchers found that the barriers result from a variety of mismatches among lattice subunits. In some cases, would-be interconnecting channels in neighboring lattice regions are dead ends due to a 90° misalignment, the team says. In other cases, diffusion is hampered by lattice mismatches as small as 0.5°.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pinpointing active sites for water splitting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Custom catalyst quantifies effect of nanoconfinement
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gentle Exfoliation Yields Mof Membranes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE