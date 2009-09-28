Lucite Closes A Third Unit

Over the next few months, Lucite International will be closing its acrylonitrile plant, which employs 75 workers in Beaumont, Texas. The company says that the market for acrylonitrile, used to make fibers and polymers, has slumped since the end of last year. In 2005, Lucite acquired the plant from DuPont to secure hydrogen cyanide, a coproduct of acrylonitrile production, to make methyl methacrylate. It says it will synthesize HCN directly if it needs to.
