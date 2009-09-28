New Technology Bows At Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, a biotech firm known for its antibody-drug conjugate platform, has come up with a new technology that increases the potency of monoclonal antibodies. The company’s sugar-engineered antibody technology prevents fucose from being incorporated into the carbohydrate chains of monoclonal antibodies, making the drugs better at evoking an immune response. Adding these modified sugars to cell-culture media doesn’t change the antibody manufacturing process, yield, or product quality. The new technology will be incorporated into Seattle Genetics’ early-stage pipeline and could be partnered with other companies.
