Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Progress, But No Breakthroughs

Climate-Change Summit: U.S., China endorse Copenhagen talks

by Cheryl Hogue
September 28, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Angelillo/Pool-CNP-PHOTOlink/Newscom
Obama (left) shakes hands with Hu after the UN Summit on Climate Change on Sept. 22.
Credit: J. Angelillo/Pool-CNP-PHOTOlink/Newscom
Obama (left) shakes hands with Hu after the UN Summit on Climate Change on Sept. 22.

All eyes were on the leaders of the world’s largest emitters of greenhouse gases at last week’s United Nations Summit on Climate Change. The presidents of China and the U.S., the two countries that together are responsible for about half of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, voiced support for a new climate-change treaty.

But the presidents stopped short of specific proposals that could break an impasse in talks on that accord. Those negotiations are supposed to come to completion in December at a meeting in Copenhagen. The talks, however, are stymied over whether major developing countries should take on binding emission controls and over the level of financing the industrialized world should provide to help all developing nations adopt greener energy technologies.

Chinese President Hu Jintao offered the most substantial plan of action. He pledged that China will ratchet down its emissions of CO2 per unit of gross domestic product—a measure called CO2 intensity. By 2020, China will cut its CO2 intensity “by a notable margin” when compared with 2005 levels, Hu pledged.

To meet this goal, China will develop nuclear and renewable energy sources, Hu said, so that they supply 15% of the country’s energy consumption by 2020.

Even with this effort, however, China’s gross CO2 output is expected to rise as the world’s most populous country continues to develop rapidly.

Nonetheless, Hu’s announcement “is significant and shows China’s seriousness about acting on climate change,” says Jennifer Morgan, climate program director for the think tank World Resources Institute.

President Barack Obama reaffirmed the U.S.’s commitment to tackling climate change and called for countries to be “flexible and pragmatic” in the Copenhagen talks. Negotiations could remain tough, he suggested. “It’s a journey that will require each of us to persevere through setbacks and fight for every inch of progress, even when it comes in fits and starts,” he said.

Also at the summit, Mohamed Nasheed, president of the Maldives, a nation of low-lying atolls in the Indian Ocean, made an impassioned plea for the world to finish a new climate treaty. Noting that his country faces obliteration if sea levels rise because of global warming, Nasheed said: “We cannot make Copenhagen a pact for suicide.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S., China Share Plans For Climate Action
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Striding Toward A Climate Deal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China Offers New Climate Pledge

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE