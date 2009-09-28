Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Rubber Division Oral History Collection Online

by Linda R. Raber
September 28, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Oral-history interviews with innovators and leaders of the early rubber industry collected by the ACS Rubber Division are now available in a digital audio format and accessible through the Summit Memory Project (summitmemory.org), a collaborative digital project administered by the Akron-Summit County Public Library, in Ohio.

Rubber Division historian Herbert Endres began conducting interviews in 1964 with individuals who made significant contributions to rubber science and technology. Those interviewed include scientists, engineers, publishers, executives, academics, and representatives of the publishing industry and the United Rubber Workers Union. Many of these individuals have been recipients of the Charles Goodyear Medal, the highest scientific award given by the division.

Each interview provides an overview of the narrator's life and a reflection on his achievements and legacy in the rubber industry. Narrators include M. G. (Jerry) O'Neil of General Tire; Edwin J. Thomas of Goodyear; Santoprene inventor Aubert Y. Coran; Neoprene inventor Arnold Collins; Nelson Goodyear, great-grandson of Charles Goodyear; and Waldo Semon, inventor of polyvinyl chloride. The program was continued in 1978 by Benjamin Kastein, a past-chair of the Rubber Division, and then taken up by Shelby Washko.

In 2007, Henry (Hank) J. Inman was commissioned to write the 100-year history of the Rubber Division, "Rubber Mirror: Reflections of the Rubber Division's First 100 Years." Many of the interviews recorded were on reel-to-reel and cassette tapes, so Inman and Rubber Division librarian Christopher Laursen converted the recordings to MP3 digital audio files. These interviews were an invaluable source of material for Inman's research because many of the early officers and past-chairs of the division are deceased.

The Rubber Division's Historic Interviews Collection, which was initiated by Laursen, was combined with the Summit Memory Project with funding provided by a grant from the Robert W. Little Foundation. The collaboration provides digital access to the history of Summit County, Ohio.

Summitmemory.org contains more than 10,000 items contributed by 12 partners and is itself a partner in Ohio's Heritage Northeast, which brings together in one searchable database digital collections from libraries, universities, and other historical organizations throughout northeastern Ohio.

For more information, contact the Special Collections Division at (330) 643-9030 or info@summitmemory.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ted Benfey receives HIST Award
Rubber Division presents awards
Call for nominations for Esselen award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE