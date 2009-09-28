Solvay Indupa To Cut One Plant

Solvay’s South American affiliate, Solvay Indupa, is closing its polyethylene plant in Santo André, Brazil. The company says the plant had given it rights to 120,000 metric tons of feedstock ethylene output. Solvay Indupa says it can now use those rights for its vinyl chloride and polyvinyl chloride production at the site, which it recently expanded to 300,000 metric tons per year. The Santo André unit is the last polyethylene plant in Brazil that isn’t operated by Brazilian petrochemical giants Braskem or Quattor.
