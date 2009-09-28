Teijin, Chinese Firm Recycle Polyester

Japan’s Teijin is working with the Chinese sports-apparel firm Li Ning to collect and recycle used polyester garments in China. Under the program, Li Ning has designed sportswear with Teijin’s Eco Circle fiber. After the garments are worn out, Li Ning will collect them for delivery to Teijin’s plant in Matsuyama, Japan. They will be depolymerized, converted back into polyester raw materials, and made into fiber again. Teijin claims the process reduces energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions by about 80% each compared with conventional polyester production.
