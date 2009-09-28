Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Tin Alkyne Analog's On-Off Cycloaddition

A tin analog of acetylene, a compound with a rare Sn≡Sn bond, reversibly adds ethylene across the triple bond under ambient conditions

by Stephen K. Ritter
September 28, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Yang Peng
Distannyne adds two ethylene molecules across its Sn≡Sn bond, forming this adduct; tin is red, ethylene groups are black and blue, and the carbon framework of tin's bulky phenyl substituents is gray.
Credit: Yang Peng
Distannyne adds two ethylene molecules across its Sn≡Sn bond, forming this adduct; tin is red, ethylene groups are black and blue, and the carbon framework of tin's bulky phenyl substituents is gray.

A tin analog of acetylene, a rare compound with a Sn≡Sn bond, is proving to have unusual reactivity: It reversibly adds two ethylene molecules across the triple bond under ambient conditions, a reaction normally forbidden to its carbon analog, report Yang Peng, Philip P. Power, and coworkers of the University of California, Davis (Science 2009, 325, 1668). Cycloaddition reactions involving alkenes or alkynes are classic transformations in organic synthesis, leading to stable products. These reactions are normally "symmetry forbidden," meaning that under standard conditions the molecular orbital overlap is insufficient for bonding to occur. This barrier can be overcome by boosting the energy of the system with heat or light. In contrast, alkene and alkyne analogs of silicon, germanium, tin, and lead can undergo cycloadditions under mild conditions. But until now, even those reactions were irreversible. The UC Davis team showed that once ethylene adds to the triple bond of the distannyne RSn≡SnR, where R is a bulky phenyl group, the ethylene molecules of the isolable adduct that forms can pop off with a gentle change in temperature or pressure.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making single carbon bonds in a familiar way
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Silicon-carbonyl complex is stable at room temperature
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Refiguring The Equation For [2+2+1] Cycloadditions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE