Animal-Health Deals In The Offing

To satisfy regulators before they merge, Pfizer and Wyeth have agreed to sell certain Wyeth animal-health assets to Boehringer Ingelheim. The German company will acquire vaccines and some drug products, primarily in the U.S. and Canada, along with research and manufacturing facilities located in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Boehringer may also gain certain other assets in Australia, South Africa, and the European Union, pending regulatory approvals. The companies did not disclose any financial details. Separately, Sanofi-Aventis has completed its $4 billion purchase of Merck & Co.’s 50% interest in their animal-health joint venture, Merial.
