237th ACS National Meeting

THE MAJESTIC SITE of the 2002 Winter Olympics is the city where American Chemical Society members will gather for the 237th national meeting. The ACS president, 30 technical divisions, and five committees will host original programming in 613 half-day oral sessions and 89 poster sessions. More than 7,000 papers will be presented.

A welcome reception cosponsored by ACS Publications, Chemical Abstracts Service, and C&EN on Sunday from 6 to 8:30 PM will provide food and entertainment and give attendees an opportunity to meet exhibitors.

For his first national meeting as ACS president, Thomas H. Lane is committed to promoting education, building new and productive relationships that support the ACS Strategic Plan, and developing outcome-based metrics to guide the society. The meeting's theme, "Nanoscience: Challenges for the Future," will be marked with a keynote address and a plenary session organized by Paul S. Weiss, editor of ACS Nano. MIT professor Angela Belcher will give the keynote address on Sunday at 5 PM.

Other presidential events include "The Kavli Foundation ACS Presidential Plenary Session on Challenges in Nanoscience," on Monday, and a symposium titled "Leadership: Facing the Challenges of Today & Tomorrow," also on Monday and followed by a reception at 5 PM. This event marks the launch of the ACS Leadership Development System highlighting the importance of chemistry and leadership in industry, academics, and ACS. Leadership development courses are being offered (see "Workshops").

Specialized programs for high school teachers, undergrad and graduate students, and chemical professionals who want to expand their options and manage their careers are offered as well. As usual, a range of professional development courses, known as ACS Short Courses, are available with a separate registration and fee.

Most of the ACS national awards recognizing individuals or team accomplishments in diverse fields of the chemical sciences will be presented during the awards dinner and general meeting on Tuesday at the Grand America Hotel beginning at 7:30 PM. Priestley Medalist M. Frederick Hawthorne will deliver his address that evening. The Arthur C. Cope Scholar and other Cope Scholar Award winners will be honored during the ACS fall national meeting in Washington, D.C.