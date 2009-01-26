Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

237th ACS National Meeting

Salt Lake City, March 22–26

January 26, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Regional Beauty
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Salt Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau
The City & County Building is home to Salt Lake City's government.
Credit: Salt Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau
The City & County Building is home to Salt Lake City's government.

THE MAJESTIC SITE of the 2002 Winter Olympics is the city where American Chemical Society members will gather for the 237th national meeting. The ACS president, 30 technical divisions, and five committees will host original programming in 613 half-day oral sessions and 89 poster sessions. More than 7,000 papers will be presented.

A welcome reception cosponsored by ACS Publications, Chemical Abstracts Service, and C&EN on Sunday from 6 to 8:30 PM will provide food and entertainment and give attendees an opportunity to meet exhibitors.

For his first national meeting as ACS president, Thomas H. Lane is committed to promoting education, building new and productive relationships that support the ACS Strategic Plan, and developing outcome-based metrics to guide the society. The meeting's theme, "Nanoscience: Challenges for the Future," will be marked with a keynote address and a plenary session organized by Paul S. Weiss, editor of ACS Nano. MIT professor Angela Belcher will give the keynote address on Sunday at 5 PM.

Other presidential events include "The Kavli Foundation ACS Presidential Plenary Session on Challenges in Nanoscience," on Monday, and a symposium titled "Leadership: Facing the Challenges of Today & Tomorrow," also on Monday and followed by a reception at 5 PM. This event marks the launch of the ACS Leadership Development System highlighting the importance of chemistry and leadership in industry, academics, and ACS. Leadership development courses are being offered (see "Workshops").

Specialized programs for high school teachers, undergrad and graduate students, and chemical professionals who want to expand their options and manage their careers are offered as well. As usual, a range of professional development courses, known as ACS Short Courses, are available with a separate registration and fee.

Most of the ACS national awards recognizing individuals or team accomplishments in diverse fields of the chemical sciences will be presented during the awards dinner and general meeting on Tuesday at the Grand America Hotel beginning at 7:30 PM. Priestley Medalist M. Frederick Hawthorne will deliver his address that evening. The Arthur C. Cope Scholar and other Cope Scholar Award winners will be honored during the ACS fall national meeting in Washington, D.C.

For job seekers and employers alike, the ACS Career Fair once again will provide opportunities for interviews along with one-on-one career assistance sessions and a wide variety of professional development workshops. The exposition will feature more than 300 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in more than 450 booths.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
250th ACS National Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
249th ACS National Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
241st ACS National Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE